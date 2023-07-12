UX is short for "User Experience" and is the overall experience of a user using a product or interacting with a website. The focus is on making a good user experience, where interacting with a website is pleasing and easy. A good design, clear content, fast load times and nice interactions with appropriate animations are all part of a good user experience. In common usage, "the UX" of a site or app often refers to the design and interaction combined.
What is UX (User Experience)?
From the Responsive Design Glossary
The responsive design glossary explains the many terms used in responsive design and development. It's a practical reference for anyone getting started with responsive design and development.Get an overview of all responsive design terms
