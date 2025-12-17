Export and import your Polypane bookmarks with Be InclusiveSee all integrations
Import projects
Export an audit from Be Inclusive as a ready-to-go Polypane project.Learn how to import projects into Polypane
Import bookmarks
Export the target samples from Be Inclusive into a Polypane project as bookmarks.Learn how to Export from Be InclusiveLearn how to import into Polypane
Export bookmarks
Export your Project bookmarks to quickly set up the target samples for your audit in Be Inclusive.Learn how to export from PolypaneLearn how to import into Be Inclusive
