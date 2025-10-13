Polypane supports a project based workflow that lets you switch between different sets of tabs, settings and bookmarks quickly, making it easy to work on multiple projects.

Each project can have its own set of tabs, bookmarks and session, as well as pinned tabs in the browse panel so you get the right setup for each project without having to reconfigure anything when switching projects.

Using Projects

The current project is always visible in the top left corner of Polypane. Clicking on the project name opens the projects overview where you can quickly switch to a different project, edit projects or create a new one.

Projects can also be switched using the command bar by searching for the project name. The command bar can also be used to add new projects.

Bookmarks

Each project can have its own set of bookmarks. If a project has bookmarks, a new bookmark icon is shown next to the project name in the top left corner. Clicking this icon lists all the bookmarks for a project and lets you quickly open them as new tabs by clicking them or in the browse panel by clicking the globe icon next to them.

use "Open all bookmarks" to create tabs for all bookmarks in the project at once, or press the globe icon to open all bookmarks in the browse panel.

Project session

When setting a project session, all tabs in the project (including those in the browse panel) will use the project session unless overridden by a tab or pane specific session.

This makes it easy to keep your projects fully isolated from each other, for exmaple when they use the same sites or third parties but with different user accounts.

Browse panel

The browse panel has pinned tabs that are available throughout your project and will always use the project session. Regular browse panel tabs are specific to the currently shown tab in the main browser area and will use the same session as that tab.

Creating and editing projects

To create a new project, open the project manager by clicking on the project name in the top left corner and click the "+ Project" button. You can then give your project a name and icon, add an optional description and session, and add the bookmarks you want to have available in this project.

When adding a project you can opt to open all the bookmarks as new tabs for the project, and you can also choose to switch to the new project immediately.

Project icon

You can choose an icon for your project from the built-in set of emojis or a custom favicon by clicking on the icon in the project creation or edit screen.

The icon selector automatically lists all the favicons for your bookmarks, or you can add your own URL and we'll resolve the favicon for you. The favicon field also accepts image links and data urls, so you have full control over the icon used for your project.

Adding bookmarks

Bookmarks can be added to a project when creating or editing it. The bookmarks field supports autocomplete from your full browser history, so adding pages you've visited before is quick and easy. You can also add bookmarks by pasting URLs directly into the field. Polypane will automatically resolve the favicon.

The page title is optional and can be renamed it when need for clarity. Both the name and the URL are shown in the bookmarks dropdown when added, otherwise just the URL is shown.