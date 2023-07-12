Special offers
Promotions and discounts to pay less or get Polypane for free.
Free through the GitHub Student Developer Pack
Students enrolled in the GitHub Student Developer pack get a full year of Polypane for free.Sign up
50% discount for educators
Educators can get a yearly individual license with a 50% discount by sending proof of association.Contact us
2 months free with a Yearly plan
With the yearly plan you get two months for free each year!Get a Yearly plan
Save up to 50% per user with a business plan
With a 10 seat Business plan you get up to a 50% discount per seat.Get a Business plan
Registered charities get 50% off
Registered charities can get a yearly business or individual license with a 50% discount (conditions apply).Contact us
Volume licensing for education institutions
We offer volume licensing options for educational institutions.Contact us