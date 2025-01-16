If you want to be kept up to date with new articles, CSS resources and tools, join our newsletter.

Polypane 23 runs on Chromium 132 and includes a number of quality of life improvements and bug fixes.

Happy new year!

I took some time off at the end of the year, so this release is a bit smaller than usual. I hope you all had a great holiday season and are ready for a new year of web development!

As a true dev, my "time off" was mostly spent working on a secret new addition to the Polypane family. I can't wait to share more about that soon!

Undocked panel on Windows

When you have an undocked panel or undocked devtools on Windows they now have their own taskbar icon rather than being grouped with the main Polypane window. This makes it easier to switch/tab between the different windows, and is similar to other browsers. Thanks Charles for suggesting this!

Mac installer icon

I found out that the installer/dmg on mac can have its own icon, so now Polypane's installer icon is different from the app icon!

Polypane Portal now supports Bonjour/mDNS

Bonjour/mDNS is a networking protocol that allows devices to discover services on the local network. It's used by Apple sharing, Samba, Chromecast and many other services.

Polypane Portal now also announces itself using Bonjour, so you can use Bonjour (or similar mDNS zeroconf protocols) to find Polypane Portal on your network without needing to know the IP address.

If your device or app supports it, that means you no longer have to manually type the IP address or scan the QR code in Polypane to open the Portal.

Pane resizing with arrow keys

You can resize panes in many ways, one of which is by clicking the width or height and using the arrow keys (and optionally holding ⇧ or ⌘ for larger increments).

This now happens instantly, rather than waiting for the Enter or Tab key. Thanks Michael for suggesting this!

Chromium 132

Polypane 23 runs on Chromium 132, the most recent release. For all the experimental features enabled in this release, check out the experimental web platform features overview.

Polypane 23 Changelog

New

New

New Separate Mac Installer icon

New Polypane Portal now supports Bonjour

New Chromium 132

Improvements

Improved

Improved Speed up the creation of in the page context (Thanks James!)

Improved Color contrast checker now no longer shows tooltips for valid contrast pairs

Improved Disabling Content-security-policy now more accurarely rewrites headers for better support

Improved Elements panel: After setting a forced state, the element styles are automatically reparsed

Improved Elements panel: support for

Improved The traffic lights on macOS now show and hide depending on the apps state

Fixes