Intro to panel

The Polypane panel is where you can find a ton of information on your page as well as ways to inspect and edit the page.

You can open it with shift ctrl/cmd p , selecting "Toggle Panel" from the "View" menu or by clicking the side panel icon in the address bar.

Customizing the Panel location

Drag the side of the panel to resize, or click the panel icon in the top right of the panel to switch between having the panel on the right side, the bottom, the left side or in its on window. You can also right-click the side panel icon in the address bar to pick where the Panel should open.

The panel is divided into four main tabs: Info, Edit, Browse and Workspaces.

Info tab

The info tab has panels that give you information about the structure and contents of your website, letting you see the page in new ways.

The Meta information panel gives you insights into the non-visual aspects of your website and generates social media previews.

The Outline tab shows you various outlines of your page like a list of headings, links, images or landmarks, along with checks for valid structures, broken links and more.

The storage panel shows you the data saved in localStorage, sessionStorage and cookies. You can also edit their values in this panel.

Runs a full accessibility audit on the current page to quickly find any glaring issues.

Show the generated HTML source along with HTML validation.

Edit tab

The Edit tab is where you go to inspect and edit the content of your page.

The elements panel lets you inspect and edit elements in all panes at once.

The Polypane console is a combined console that lets you see console messages and send console commands in all panes at once.

With the Live CSS functionality in Polypane you can quickly style elements in all panes at once using CSS or SCSS.

The devtools panel lets you use the Chromium devtools for individual panes.

The browse panel lets you show any other website opened alongside your workspace, letting you have your documentation or design system open without having to tab back and forth. It also gives you quick access to various handoff tools.

Manage and switch between your saved workspaces, use the default workspaces or export your workspace to share with your team or include it in your repository.