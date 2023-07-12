Polypane has experimental support for regular Chromium browser extensions, along with support for developer tools extensions.

In the Polypane address bar you will find a puzzle piece icon, similar to Chrome. Click this to toggle the visibility of the browser extension list, or right-click it to open the extension manager.

Beta: Polypane's support of regular browser extensions is currently experimental and has limitations outlined below.

Extensions work on a single pane at a time

Chromium extensions only work for a single pane at the same time, so a puzzle piece is shown in front of a pane title to indicate which pane is currently the extension target. Interacting with any pane will make that pane the target and the puzzle piece icon will become visible there.

Supported extensions

Polypane doesn't support all extensions yet, though the list of extensions we do support is growing all the time. You can try any extension by installing it with their chrome webstore id. The extensions below are known to work with Polypane and can be installed by name too:

WAVE

MetaMask

VisBug

1Password

Simple Translate

Linguix

LastPass

Lorem Ipsum Generator

Web Developer

Grammarly

Dashlane

Mate Translate

Snapfont

We also support a large number of developer tool extensions:

Angularjs Batarang

Angular DevTools

Angular State Inspector

Alpinejs devtools

Apollo Client Developer Tools

Axe Devtools

Backbone Debugger

Clockwork

CSS Shapes Editor

CSS Stacking Context

CSS Feature Toggles

Cycle.js

DOM treemap

Ember Inspector

Gimli Tailwind CSS

MobX Developers Tools

React Developer Tools

Redux DevTools

Vue.js devtools

Vue Devtools beta

jQuery Debugger

Svelte Developer Tools

Preact DevTools

Meteor DevTools

XState DevTools

Other extensions known to work:

Fake Filler (also available natively as Form autofill)

Fake Data (also available natively as Form autofill)

If you use a particular extension not listed here, please let us know and we'll add it.

Limitations

Polypane is built on Electron, which has limited support for the chrome extension API. This meansthere are a few limitations, and not all extensions will work. If an extension doesn't work and you think it should, let us know.

Only Manifest v2 extensions and a small number of manifest v3 extensions are currently supported

Extensions using the "sync" storage API will fail silently

Extensions using the WebRequest API do not have access beyond the currently loaded page.

Install extensions

You can install Chromium extensions (addons) in Polypane through the extension manager. To open the Extension manager:

Go to the "Edit" main menu, then "configurators", then "Browser extensions". Right click the Devtools icon or the Extensions icon in the header to open the submenu and select "Extensions manager". Click the "Manage extensions" button in the devtools pane. Use the Command bar.

You can add, remove and reload/update devtools extensions via this manager.

When you reload devtools we automatically fetch the latest version from the Chrome web store.

To add an extension, Select the name of one of the preconfigured devtools in the form and click the plus button.

Browse panel

When you open a chrome web store link in the browse panel, Polypane will automatically show an "add" or "remove" button in the address bar, from which you can quickly add or remove the extension. After adding the extensions is available immediately. More information on installing extensions in the browse panel can be found in Installing browser extensions.

Chrome webstore ID

You can also fill in a Chrome webstore ID and we will fetch the specified developer tool. Please be aware we can't guarantee these will work. To find a Chrome webstore id, search for the extension in the Chrome store. The URL will look like this:

chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/react-developer-tools/fmkadmapgofadopljbjfkapdkoienihi?hl=en

You will need just the bolded part, or the last part after the slash (without the ?hl= part).

Troubleshooting extensions

Some extensions might prevent Polypane from launching correctly or cause it to crash. If you cant uninstall these extensions though the manager, the extension can be removed manually by following the next steps:

First, close Polypane fully. Then open the following directory:

On Windows: %APPDATA%/Polypane/

On macOS: ~/Library/Application Support/Polypane/

On Linux: ~/.config/Polypane/