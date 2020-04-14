Skip to contentSkip to footer

Brand kit

Brand guidelines Homepage

Changelog

Full Changelog
Try for free

Blog

Tips for responsive design & developer tools

Page 7 of 8

8 ways to increase your productivity as a web developer (in 2021)

7 min read. Posted on April 14, 2020

Making websites takes time. There are a lot of parts you have to think about if you want to create a good, solid website and sometimes it might feel like there just isn't a way to go through the work faster. Whether you…

Read Article

Color contrast checker that makes suggestions for better colors

1 min read. Posted on March 30, 2020

For the past week or so I've been helping out with Coronastatus , an online platform that's now live in 20+ countries where people can self-report their health status in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic. One of the…

Read Article

Polypane 3: browser tabs and dark mode emulation

4 min read. Posted on March 2, 2020

Polypane 3 is now available and comes with two big new features: Media Feature emulation and Browser tabs , as well as an upgrade to Chromium 80. To allow for browser tabs we also updated the rest of the UI to match…

Read Article

Polypane is now part of the GitHub Student Developer Pack

1 min read. Posted on February 25, 2020

We are super proud to announce that Polypane is now part of the GitHub Student Developer Pack . Eligible students get free access to Polypane for a year and can sign up starting today by authenticating with GitHub here…

Read Article

CSS specificity calculator

1 min read. Posted on February 24, 2020

If an element is targeted by multiple selectors, browser use the specificity of the selector to determine which styling to apply. Each selector has a specificity that is determined by what you use in that selector…

Read Article

4 CSS layouts without using media queries

5 min read. Posted on January 22, 2020

Do you always need media queries to make a website responsive? With flexbox and grid you can make responsive layouts without having to define fixed breakpoints with media queries. Adam Argyle recently showed us a tweet…

Read Article

Polypane 2.1: Edit all your panes at the same time

7 min read. Posted on January 14, 2020

With Polypane, we want to give you better insights into your site and make the entire developer/designer workflow faster. With Polypane 2.1, we've made some huge improvements for both of those goals. What's new? Quick…

Read Article

Responsive Design Glossary

1 min read. Posted on December 2, 2019

With responsive design come a lot of new terms and concepts and there wasn't really a single place that listed them all with explanations in plain English. So we created one. No super long articles that bury the…

Read Article

Polypane 2: device emulation, new modes and simulators

3 min read. Posted on November 6, 2019

Polypane 2 is out! In Polypane 2 we're introducing a bunch of often-asked for features, like full device emulation, filtering and a vertical view mode but also some completely new functionality that just might change how…

Read Article

Polypane 1.3: Full page mode and screenshot improvements

2 min read. Posted on September 24, 2019

Polypane 1.3 adds a full page mode, screenshot improvements and shortcuts for the quick switcher, as well as laying the groundwork for the upcoming Polypane 2. What's new in this release? Full mode Show a site in the…

Read Article

Give your eyes some rest with dark mode in Polypane

1 min read. Posted on August 27, 2019

Whether you like your entire OS to be in dark mode or not, sometimes it's just nice to dim an application and gives your eyes a little rest. That's exactly what dark mode in Polypane, one of our most requested features…

Read Article

Polypane 1.2: Dark mode, Full page screenshots, Live reloading and more

4 min read. Posted on August 22, 2019

There is a new version of Polypane available! It brings dark mode, live reloading, full page screenshots and a ton more great features. Read on for the details. To check out the latest version, start your trial . What's…

Read Article