Tips for responsive design & developer tools
8 ways to increase your productivity as a web developer (in 2021)
Making websites takes time. There are a lot of parts you have to think about if you want to create a good, solid website and sometimes it might feel like there just isn't a way to go through the work faster. Whether you…
Color contrast checker that makes suggestions for better colors
For the past week or so I've been helping out with Coronastatus , an online platform that's now live in 20+ countries where people can self-report their health status in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic. One of the…
Polypane 3: browser tabs and dark mode emulation
Polypane 3 is now available and comes with two big new features: Media Feature emulation and Browser tabs , as well as an upgrade to Chromium 80. To allow for browser tabs we also updated the rest of the UI to match…
Polypane is now part of the GitHub Student Developer Pack
We are super proud to announce that Polypane is now part of the GitHub Student Developer Pack . Eligible students get free access to Polypane for a year and can sign up starting today by authenticating with GitHub here…
CSS specificity calculator
If an element is targeted by multiple selectors, browser use the specificity of the selector to determine which styling to apply. Each selector has a specificity that is determined by what you use in that selector…
4 CSS layouts without using media queries
Do you always need media queries to make a website responsive? With flexbox and grid you can make responsive layouts without having to define fixed breakpoints with media queries. Adam Argyle recently showed us a tweet…
Polypane 2.1: Edit all your panes at the same time
With Polypane, we want to give you better insights into your site and make the entire developer/designer workflow faster. With Polypane 2.1, we've made some huge improvements for both of those goals. What's new? Quick…
Responsive Design Glossary
With responsive design come a lot of new terms and concepts and there wasn't really a single place that listed them all with explanations in plain English. So we created one. No super long articles that bury the…
Polypane 2: device emulation, new modes and simulators
Polypane 2 is out! In Polypane 2 we're introducing a bunch of often-asked for features, like full device emulation, filtering and a vertical view mode but also some completely new functionality that just might change how…
Polypane 1.3: Full page mode and screenshot improvements
Polypane 1.3 adds a full page mode, screenshot improvements and shortcuts for the quick switcher, as well as laying the groundwork for the upcoming Polypane 2. What's new in this release? Full mode Show a site in the…
Give your eyes some rest with dark mode in Polypane
Whether you like your entire OS to be in dark mode or not, sometimes it's just nice to dim an application and gives your eyes a little rest. That's exactly what dark mode in Polypane, one of our most requested features…
Polypane 1.2: Dark mode, Full page screenshots, Live reloading and more
There is a new version of Polypane available! It brings dark mode, live reloading, full page screenshots and a ton more great features. Read on for the details. To check out the latest version, start your trial . What's…