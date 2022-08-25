Skip to contentSkip to footer

Tips for responsive design & developer tools

How Matchless Web halved their mobile optimization time

4 min read. Posted on August 25, 2022

Matchless Web Studio is a one-man web agency based in Clinton, Mississippi USA. The aforementioned one man in charge is me (Jon Phillips), all-time employee of the month for 8 years and counting. My introduction to the…

Read Article

How Short Hills Design saves over $700 per year thanks to Polypane

3 min read. Posted on August 18, 2022

Short Hills design is a closely-knit team of six located in the USA, UK, Canada and Finland that helps healthcare and other professional small business service providers get 10-20 new patients/clients per month without…

Read Article

Polypane 10: detachable panel, navigation sync, element screenshots and more

9 min read. Posted on August 5, 2022

Polypane 10 brings a number of often requested workflow features to Polypane: a detachable panel, the ability to turn off navigation sync for panes and element screenshots. It also updates Polypane to Chromium 104, adds…

Read Article

Polypane 9.1: Form autofilling, fast overview screenshot and outline panel overlays

9 min read. Posted on June 21, 2022

Polypane 9.1 comes with new features to quickly test forms, a much faster and robust overview screenshot feature, support for the INP web vital and a new way to show the heading and landmark structure inside the panes…

Read Article

Polypane 9: Screenshot editor, structured data support and new debug tools

10 min read. Posted on May 11, 2022

Polypane 9 ships with a completely new way of making and editing screenshots, support for different types of structured data in the Meta panel, new debug tools and many improvements to the outline and elements panel as…

Read Article

Always open localhost in your development browser

5 min read. Posted on April 28, 2022

Many development servers will automatically open their URL when you launch them, and without configuration that happens in your default browser. If you use a separate development browser, like Polypane, that can be…

Read Article

Create a Polypane account with GitHub

1 min read. Posted on April 6, 2022

Today we launch the option to start a Polypane trial with GitHub Auth. When you register for a Polypane trial click the "Register with GitHub" button to authenticate with Github instead of creating a username and…

Read Article

Developing for color blindness with Polypane

3 min read. Posted on March 14, 2022

While you might know about color blindness, it can be difficult to imagine being color blind. In fact, many people think it means you can't see any color at all, which is not true. Full color blindness, or "Achromatopsia…

Read Article

Polypane 8.1: Resizable element tree, disable JS feature, new debug tools and more

6 min read. Posted on March 8, 2022

Polypane 8.1 comes with two often requested features: The tree view in the elements panel is now resizable so you can adapt it to your preferences, and there is a new Disable JS debug tool that disables JavaScript in a…

Read Article

How we made the State of CSS more responsive and accessible

5 min read. Posted on February 16, 2022

Each year, the state of CSS takes a global survey of the CSS landscape. Its results are highly regarded and influence browsers, toolmakers and web developers around the world. So I (Kilian) was super honored when I was…

Read Article

Polypane is now part of the GitHub Education Intro to Web Dev pack

1 min read. Posted on February 7, 2022

We are proud to announce that Polypane is now part of GitHub Education Intro to Web Dev . The response to Polypane being part of the Github Student Developer Pack has been phenomenal. Seeing Polypane be used across the…

Read Article

Polypane 8: better Elements Inspector, new syncing features, Chromium 98 and more

13 min read. Posted on February 1, 2022

Polypane 8 comes with a better Elements inspector, big performance improvements, Chromium 98 and many other new and improved features, like forced colors emulation, focus state sync, ARM support, UI improvement, a new…

Read Article