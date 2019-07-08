Blog
Polypane 1.1 release notes
Update 1th aug 2019: Polypane 1.1.1 is now available with the following bugfixes: Fix : zoom-to-fit on Windows (it got broken in 1.1, sorry!) Improvement : better breakpoint detection for certain sites Improvement…
Responsive CSS breakpoints for the top 50 websites 2019
With Polypane, it's simple to see a website in all the responsive widths it's designed for. Polypane intelligently parses the CSS and finds all the media query declarations. We looked at the top 50 websites worldwide…
Why you need a development browser
You're probably looking at this site in Google Chrome or Firefox. That's fine, that's exactly what they're for: browsing the web, and being really, really good at browsing the web. They're built for that. They're built…
Roadmap, and why Polypane is a subscription
Hi, I'm Kilian. I'm the solo developer of Polypane. Let me tell you about why Polypane is a subscription, and what that means for the roadmap. Polypane is a subscription so that I can focus on adding new features…