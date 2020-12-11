Skip to contentSkip to footer

Brand kit

Brand guidelines Homepage

Changelog

Full Changelog
Try for free

Blog

Tips for responsive design & developer tools

Page 6 of 8

Debug your visual hierarchy with the squint test

3 min read. Posted on December 11, 2020

"The squint test" is a method to get a feel for the visual hierarchy of your page and the name is quite literally what you're supposed to do. When you squint your eyes and move away from your screen a little you distort…

Read Article

How Sergio Mattei made the next Makerlog 6x faster with Polypane

2 min read. Posted on December 1, 2020

Sergio is the creator of Makerlog , a web app that lets Makers log their progress [including me - Kilian] and he is building the next version using Polypane. We interviewed him about his challenges and how Polypane…

Read Article

Polypane 4: Unified Console, DOM tree in elements panel

11 min read. Posted on November 9, 2020

A new unified Polypane console, a treeview in the elements panel, prefers-reduced-data and locale emulation, docked devtools for isolated panes, new and updated social media previews and debug tools, Chromium 87 and…

Read Article

Polypane demo with Shawn @swyx Wang

1 min read. Posted on October 16, 2020

Last Tuesday together with Shawn @swyx Wang we held a livestream to give a tour of Polypane. We used Shawn's website to go through most of the features Polypane has to offer and shared thoughts on modern web…

Read Article

Beautiful CSS 3D Transform Examples

1 min read. Posted on October 5, 2020

3D transforms and perspective can be a great trick to add depth and texture to any website but they're tricky to get right. They can easily look skewed, too flat or distorted if you don't use a fitting perspective or…

Read Article

Polypane 3.3: Grids and guides, horizontal overflow detection and updated UI

7 min read. Posted on August 31, 2020

Add grids and guides to your site, detect which elements cause horizontal overflows, new overlays, a refreshed UI and noticable performance improvements. with over 50 changes there's quite a lot to find in the new…

Read Article

How Earnworthy uses Polypane to audit landing pages and land 25% more customers

3 min read. Posted on August 17, 2020

We interviewed Nicholas Scalice, the founder of Earnworthy and creator of the GrowthMarketer.co newsletter about how he uses Polypane to be able to provide quick landing page consultations while focusing on both…

Read Article

Polypane ❤ Tumult Hype. New integration

1 min read. Posted on July 27, 2020

Tumult Hype lets you create beautiful, responsive HTML5 animations and web content. When you preview your design by clicking the 'preview' button in Hype and selecting Polypane, it will automatically open the viewports…

Read Article

How Code& increased their efficiency by 500% maintaining and improving websites like Freshwater SLSC

10 min read. Posted on July 22, 2020

We interviewed Dale Grant, the owner of Code& on their workflow and how Polypane fits into it. As a development-focused agency they use WordPress for a wide variety of clients and projects. Can you introduce us to Code…

Read Article

How Red Pixel Themes uses Polypane

3 min read. Posted on July 3, 2020

The following article was written by Vivian of Red Pixel Themes on how they use Polypane in their development process and is part of a series of case studies by Polypane users. We’re Red Pixel Themes , a web shop that…

Read Article

Polypane 3.2: Accessibility and viewport sizing

6 min read. Posted on June 12, 2020

We're introducing two big features in Polypane 3.2: The accessibility panel and viewport sizing . Beyond that we added a whole lot of smaller features and improvements, with nearly 40 items in our release notes…

Read Article

Polypane 3.1: New elements panel

5 min read. Posted on April 22, 2020

Polypane 3.1 is now available and with over 30 new and improved features it's our biggest release ever. With Polypane 3.1 we're introducing the Polypane elements panel: A completely new elements panel written for…

Read Article