Sales and Procurement
This guide gives answers to the most common questions you may be asked by your sales and procurement teams in order to get approval for Polypane.
Teams and procurement companies purchase Polypane every day, and the vast majority of them choose a plan on our pricing page and don't need to ask us any questions. But if you do, we're here to help.
Volume purchases
If you want to purchase Polypane for a large number of people, contact us for more information.
Procurement info
Find the information you need to add Polypane to your procurement system below.
Company information
- Company name: Polypane B.V.
- Address: Victoriagang 115, 2719CW Zoetermeer, The Netherlands
- VAT number: NL859829765B01
- Chamber of Commerce (KVK) number: 74263404
- SAM registration: RTPUGHY2NQ88
- DUNS number: 492971484
- Email: support@polypane.app
- Contact Name: Kilian Valkhof
- Accounting contact: Kilian Valkhof
Payment information
We accept credit card, PayPal and where available, Apple Pay and Google Pay. We support local currencies through our payment processor Paddle.
For enterprise plans we also support bank transfers in Euro. Contact us for more information.
Onboarding information
When purchasing Polypane as a procurement company we need the following information:
- The email address of the person that will manage the license
- Name of the person that will manage the license
- The email address of the person that will receive the invoice (If different)
- Company details for the invoice
Additionally, we need to know if you want to pay annually or monthly.
These items will be asked for during the checkout process, but if you wish to purchase through a different method, please send us this information with your request.
Product information
- Type of product: Developer Tooling Software
- Product name: Polypane
- Product description: Polypane is a web browser for developers, designers, QA and PMs. It helps you build and test websites that are responsive, accessible and performant.
- Product website: polypane.app
- Unit price: See our pricing page
- Delivery cost: Free via email
- Estimated lead time for delivery: Instantly via email
Supplier, due diligence and onboarding forms
If you are looking to purchase an individual or team license and need to fill out a supplier or onboarding form, please find the information for this on the following pages:
- The information from this page
- pricing page
- Terms of Service
- Privacy Policy
- Review and Approval by IT and Security
If you can't find the answer to a question, reach out to us and we'll do our best to help you. Likewise, we are happy to fill this in for you for enterprise purchase orders. Contact us with the required information and we'll get back to you as soon as possible.
