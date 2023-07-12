Because Polypane is a browser for developers, it has slightly different security settings compared to other browsers, and will allow you to do more on localhost that would otherwise be blocked.

Invalid ssl certificates

For localhost, Polypane will silently allow self-signed certificates. On any other domain or for any other certificate error (like expired or the wrong host) Polypane will show a dialog showing you the url and the error and ask you if it should still open the page. It will do this once per certificate per session.

Cross origin resource sharing (CORS)

Most browsers will block access to cross origin resources for security, but during development this might not be desirable. You can disable Content-Security-Policy-Headers in the "Edit" menu to allow CORS.

Connection limits are ignored

(Dev) servers can limit the amount of connections a single browser can make to them, but this is ignored in Polypane. This way you can view your website in multiple panes, even if the number of panes exceed the maximum number of concurrent connections allowed.

Do note that if your server has any sort of rate limiting, you will still be able to hit that limit.