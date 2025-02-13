Tabs in Polypane can be renamed and given a custom highlight color (also visible in the address bar). These can be configured for a specific tab, or all tabs that have the same domain opened.

If you frequently need to work on the same site in various places (like local development, staging server and production), setting up domain customizations will prevent you from refreshing the page in frustration and wondering why your changes aren't being applied ;)

Tab customization

Right-click a tab and select "Customize tab" to open the customization menu. Here you can set a custom tab title and tab color.

If you only set the tab color but leave the tab title empty, the tab will show the document title as it updates while still showing the custom color.

Resetting tab customization

open the tab customization menu and click "Remove customisations for this tab".

If you only set a custom tab color, then instead select the leftmost option for transparent and click "Customize tab" again to remove the color.

Domain customization

Check "Apply to all tabs with this domain" to convert the tab customisation to one that is applied to all tabs that have the same domain open.

This means that if you open a new tab with the same domain, it will automatically get the same title and color as the first tab.

Resetting domain customization

Right click the tab with the domain customization applied and select "Customize tab". in the customization menu, click "Remove domain overrides for [domain] ".