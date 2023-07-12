Accessibility overview

Polypane contains a lot of different features that will help you analyze and improve the accessibility of your web pages. Check out the table below to see which features can help you!

Accessibility articles

Be sure to check out our article Find and fix accessibility issues with Polypane which we keep up to date with new accessibility features we add, or A11y tooling in Polypane for a video overview of the accessibility features in Polypane.

WCAG criterion overview

Accessibility expert Jules Ernst made an overview of WCAG success criteria and which Polypane feature can help with each success criterion, find it on his site: Polypane and WCAG.