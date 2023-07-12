Skip to contentSkip to footer

Brand kit

Brand guidelines Homepage

Changelog

Full Changelog
Try for free

Documentation

Learn how Polypane improves your workflow

Measure text length

Select any text in Polypane and right-click it to open the context menu. There you can quickly see the length of the selected text.

The ideal line length is between 45 and 70 characters, but because characters usually have variable widths in different fonts, it’s not always easy to tell how long a line is.

Depending on the text selected, Polypane will show:

  • The number of characters
  • The number of words (separated by spaces)
  • The number of emoji
Measure text length context menu
PP

Have a question about Polypane?

Contact us any time though chat, Slack or our contact form:

Contact Support

Build your next project with Polypane

  • Use all features on all plans
  • On Mac, Window and Linux
  • 14-day free trial – no credit card needed
Try for free
Polypane screenshot