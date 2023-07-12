Documentation
Reload CSS
With the shortcut
alt r you can quickly reload all the CSS in a page without refreshing the entire page. You will also find this option by right-clicking the reload button.
This is ideal if you're working on just the CSS and don't want to refresh the entire page every time.
Instead of manually reloading the CSS, you can also use the built-in live reloading, and Polypane will reload the css for you after every change, also without refreshing the page.
