The "Storage" tab in the Info panel shows the localStorage, sessionStorage and cookies of the current tab and the sessions in it.

When you use multiple sessions, you can use the drop down in the top right of the storage panel to switch between them.

localStorage and sessionStorage

The page's localStorage and sessionStorage contain key-values. When you edit a key or a value the field will be tinted so you can see where changes have been made. clicking the 'Store changes' button saves these. You can also add a new item at the bottom of each list.

You can delete all items from local or session storage with the "clear localStorage" and "clear sessionStorage" buttons, or delete single items with the trashcan icon on each line.

Cookies

Polypane shows all cookies that are applied to this page, including httpOnly cookies (they are not available in JavaScript). By default we show the name, value and expiration date:

Click the expand toggle at the left to also show the domain and path info, and whether the cookies is market secure, httpOnly or sameSite:

Editing any of the values will tint the field so you can see where changes have been made. Clicking the 'Store changes' button saves them. You can also add a new item at the bottom of each list. For the expiration date we automatically show a date time selector and convert this for you.

You can delete all cookies with the "clear cookies" button. This functionality is also available in the view menu. Delete single cookies by clicking on the trashcan icon.