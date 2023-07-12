Documentation
Learn how Polypane improves your workflow
Horizontal overflow detection
Polypane will automatically check panes for horizontal overflow issues and show an icon below a pane when it finds either
a horizontal scroll, or an element with
100vw.
Horizontal Overflow
When a horizontal overflow is detected the icon will be yellow.
Click on it to turn on layout debugging which will highlight the overflow-causing element in red so you can find it quickly:
100vw
When the page layout is set to 100vw, the icon will be blue, and clicking on it will open the elements panel with the detected element selected.
100vw will trigger a horizontal scrollbar on devices that render scrollbars, something that is easy to miss if you're on for example macOS.
Strategies for dealing with horizontal overflows
Read more about overflow issues in our article dealing with horizontal overflows.
Have a question about Polypane?
Contact us any time though chat, Slack or our contact form:Contact Support
Build your next project with Polypane
- Use all features on all plans
- On Mac, Window and Linux
- 14-day free trial – no credit card needed