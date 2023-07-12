Horizontal overflow detection

Polypane will automatically check panes for horizontal overflow issues and show an icon below a pane when it finds either a horizontal scroll, or an element with 100vw .

Horizontal Overflow

When a horizontal overflow is detected the icon will be yellow.

Click on it to turn on layout debugging which will highlight the overflow-causing element in red so you can find it quickly:

100vw

When the page layout is set to 100vw, the icon will be blue, and clicking on it will open the elements panel with the detected element selected.

100vw will trigger a horizontal scrollbar on devices that render scrollbars, something that is easy to miss if you're on for example macOS.

Strategies for dealing with horizontal overflows

Read more about overflow issues in our article dealing with horizontal overflows.