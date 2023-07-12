With the shortcut ctrl/cmd d you can quickly toggle layout debugging in your panes. This adds outlines to all the HTML elements on the pages letting you quickly analyze the HTML structure and find out which elements are causing layout issues.

It's like adding * { outline: red} , except much faster with different colors for different elements and support for pseudo elements.

This debug tool can also be applied on a single pane using Debug tools, where it's called "Layout debugging".

Detecting horizontal overflows

Elements that cause a horizontal scroll bar/horizontal overflow are highlighted in red, making it easy to spot them.

Read more about detecting horizontal overflows.