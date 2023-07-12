Documentation
Detecting Polypane
It can be useful to know if your site is being shown in Polypane, so we offer a number of different ways to detect whether this is the case. You can use this information to display additional debug information, or serve up various instances of your design (for example, dark and light themes) and test those side by side.
Option 1: user agent
The Polypane user agent is derived from the Chrome user agent and looks something like this (With slight variations for Mac, Windows and Linux):
Mozilla/5.0 (X11; Linux x86_64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Polypane/15.0.0 Chrome/116.0.5845.97 Safari/537.36
The user agent will tell you which version of Polypane and Chromium is being used.
If you use emulation then the user agent might be overwritten. For that we have another option:
Option 2: window.__polypane object
When running in Polypane, the
window object is extended with a
__polypane key. This is an object that gives you information
on the pane your page is running in. It has these properties:
width: The width of the pane in pixels
height: The height of the pane in pixels
index: The (zero-based) index of the panel
title: The title of the pane
hidden: Whether the pane is visible in the UI or not (boolean)
overlay: Which, if any, debug tool is currently active on this pane
zoom: At which zoom level a pane is shown
darkUI: If Polypane is running in dark or light mode
emulation: An object with the emulation options as applied to the pane:
userAgent,
pixelRatio,
screenType,
emulateTouchand
network.
extraHeaders: a string with the extra headers being sent to this pane.
Option 3: The
in-polypane class
When running on Polypane, the HTML element will have the 'in-polypane' class applied to it, letting you style based on it.
Option 4: Send a custom HTTP header:
You can also send your own custom header, like
polypane: true, and detect that on your server.
