The pane screenshot menu also contains the option to record a pane. This will let you record a video of the pane including all interactions. Afterwards, you can annotate and trim the recording and export it as an mp4 file.

Start recording

To start recording, click the camera icon ( ) above a pane to open the screenshot menu. Then select "Start recording" from the menu.

The camera icon changes into a red dot, indicating that the recording is in progress. You can stop the recording by clicking the red dot.

Delay recording

The screenshot delay options are also applied to recordings. This means you can set a delay before the recording starts, which gives you time to set up the page before the recording starts.

Custom cursor

Because Polypane captures video from the web contents directly, we draw a custom cursor while you're interacting with the pane.

The custom cursor will show clicks by changing color and showing a short animation to make it clear where you click. Hovering over links will change the cursor to a pointer and right-clicking will rotate the cursor.

Video Editing

After stopping the recording, Polypane needs to process and prepare the video for exporting. This can take a while, depending on the length of the recording.

Once the video is ready, the video editor opens where you can annotate the video with text, shapes, arrows and emoji. You can also trim the video to remove any unwanted parts.

Our video editor is powered by Pintura.

From there you can export the video as an mp4 file, either saving it to disk directly, saving as (to select a folder and pick a file name) or by copying it to the clipboard.