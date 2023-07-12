Manage panes

In horizontal and vertical layouts you can have as many of them as you need. In focus mode, you get a single pane in the center of your view.

Adding and removing panes

Removing and adding panes can be done directly from the workspace. To add a pane, you can:

Press the "+" button at the end of the panes. (You can hide this in the Global setting menu in the top right of the app.)

Double click anywhere between panes to add a pane there.

Right click between panes and select "Add pane here".

Press ctrl/cmd n to add one on the beginning of the list.

Polypane will automatically scroll the newest pane into view.

To delete a pane, hover over its title and a small x will appear in the top left corner of a pane. Click it to delete the pane.

Duplicate a pane

You can duplicate a pane by using the "+" button that appears when you hover over the header of a pane. This will copy all the settings of the current pane (width, height, emulation settings and more) and add it as a new pane directly after the current one.

Changing the order of panes