Command line options
Polypane has a few command line options.
Opening URLS
You can start Polypane with a URL as the first argument to open that url:
$ polypane https://example.com
On MacOs you can use:
$ open https://example.com -a "Polypane"`
Reload
To reload the currently active tab, call Polypane with the
--reload flag:
$ polypane --reload
This will focus the Polypane window as well. If Polypane is not open yet, it will just launch Polypane
Prevent focus
You can start Polypane with
-g to prevent it from focusing on launch.
$ polypane -g
Combine this with
--reload to reload the currently active tab without also focusing Polypane.
$ polypane -g --reload
Use this to hook into your own live reload workflow.
Remote debugging
You can start Polypane with
--remote-debugging-port to enable remote debugging.
This will open a port that you can connect to with Chrome Devtools or IDEs that support remote debugging, like VSCode and WebStorm.
$ polypane --remote-debugging-port=9222
Learn how to set up WebStorm here: Configuring WebStorm to work with Polypane.
Some tools might create a new user directory when starting a remote debugging session. This is currently not supported by Polypane.
