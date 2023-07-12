List of shortcuts

Skip to contentSkip to footer

Press F2 or ? while using Polypane to quickly show a dropdown with all the shortcuts for easy reference.

Default browser functions

FunctionShortcut
Focus Addressbar⌘ L / ⌥ D / F6
Focus address bar in Browse panel⇧ ⌘ l / ⇧ ⌘ L / ⇧ F6
Reload⌘ R / F5 / R
Reload CSS⌥ R
Empty cache and reload⇧ ⌘ R
Go backBackspace / ⌥ Left
Go forward⇧ Backspace / ⌥ Right
Add tab⌘ T
Duplicate current tab⇧ ⌘ T
Close active tab⌘ W
Next tab⌘ Tab / ⌘ Page Down
Previous tab⇧ ⌘ Tab / ⌘ Page Up
Open command bar⌘ K
Close Polypane⌘ Q
Toggle fullscreenF11
Show/Hide Address bar⇧ ⌘ H
Toggle Dark mode⌘ I
Show getting started screenF1 / ⌥ Home
Show shortcut overlayF2 / ?
Close any open popovers and clear focusEsc
Search in panes⌘ F
Search HTML in panes⇧ ⌘ F
Copy current URL⌘ U
Copy current URL as Markdown⇧ ⌘ U
Open settings⌘ ,
Hiding global menu bar (Linux only)⌥ m

Layouts

Polypane has four different Layout modes, you can toggle between. The default is Horizontal. While focus is inside a pane, these shortcuts are not listened to to allow you to type these letters. If that's the case, press Esc to clear focus first.

FunctionShortcut
HorizontalH
VerticalV
FocusF
FullB
Toggle between most recent used and horizontal⇧ ⌘ M

Horizontal and Vertical layout navigation

FunctionShortcut
Scroll to beginningHome
Scroll to endEnd
Scroll partially to the beginning by one viewPage Up
Scroll partially to the end by one viewPage Down
Hold to drag in the horizontal and vertical layoutsSpace

Pane management

FunctionShortcut
New pane⌘ N
Randomly resize all panes⇧ ⌘ N
Create panes from CSS breakpoints⌘ B
Rotate all panes⌘ ⌥ R
Apply workspace (1 through 9)⌘ 1-9
Save panes to workspace (1 through 9)⇧ ⌘ 1-9

Development shortcuts

FunctionShortcut
Open Elements Panel⇧ ⌘ I / ⌘ ⌥ I
Open Chromium DevtoolsF12 / ⇧ ⌥ I
Inspect element in selected devtools⇧ ⌘ C
Open and focus Console Panel⇧ ⌘ J
Toggle Panel⇧ ⌘ P
Color picker⇧ ⌥ P
Overview screenshot⌘ P
Toggle synced scrolling⌘ O
Toggle layout debugging⌘ D
Toggle rulers⌘ G
Clear console (only when console is open)⇧ ⌘ K

Zooming

Global Zooming for the entire workspace.

FunctionShortcut
Zoom in⌘ +
Zoom out⌘ -
Reset zoom to 100%⌘ 0
Zoom to fit⇧ ⌘ 0

Page Zooming

Page zoom Page zoom is set per domain, so is applied to all panes. To zoom the text in the Polypane UI, use "Adjust Text Size" in the View menu.

FunctionShortcut
Zoom in⌘ ⌥ +
Zoom out⌘ ⌥ -
Reset zoom to 100%⌘ ⌥ 0

Mouse interactions

Some mouse interactions change if you press certain keys:

FunctionShortcut
Inspect the element under your cursor with Polypane peek
Maintain aspect ratio when resizing a pane
Clear the cache and reload when clicking reload button
Zoom in and out while scrolling
Hold to drag in the horizontal and vertical layoutsSpace

Customize the shortcuts

Polypane does not yet have support to change shortcuts. If shortcuts interfere with other apps, you can work around that with dedicated tools like Hammerspoon on macOS. You can also use Hammerspoon to create custom shortcuts for Polypane.

Here is an example Hammerspoon script that replaces ⌘ K to open the command bar with ⌥ K by using Applescript's access to the menu bar, but only when Polypane is focused.

local openPolypaneCommandBarAppleScript = [[
tell application "System Events"
  tell process "Polypane"
		activate
		click menu item "Open Command bar" of menu "View" of menu bar 1
	end tell
end tell
]]
local polypaneKeybinding = hs.hotkey.new({'option'}, 'k', function()
  hs.osascript.applescript(openPolypaneCommandBarAppleScript);
  hs.application.open('Polypane.app');
end)
local polypaneWindowFilter = hs.window.filter.new('Polypane')
polypaneWindowFilter:subscribe(hs.window.filter.windowFocused, function()
  polypaneKeybinding:enable()
end)
polypaneWindowFilter:subscribe(hs.window.filter.windowUnfocused, function()
  polypaneKeybinding:disable()
end)
