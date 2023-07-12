Documentation
List of shortcuts
Press F2 or ? while using Polypane to quickly show a dropdown with all the shortcuts for easy reference.
Default browser functions
|Function
|Shortcut
|Focus Addressbar
|⌘ L / ⌥ D / F6
|Focus address bar in Browse panel
|⇧ ⌘ l / ⇧ ⌘ L / ⇧ F6
|Reload
|⌘ R / F5 / R
|Reload CSS
|⌥ R
|Empty cache and reload
|⇧ ⌘ R
|Go back
|Backspace / ⌥ Left
|Go forward
|⇧ Backspace / ⌥ Right
|Add tab
|⌘ T
|Duplicate current tab
|⇧ ⌘ T
|Close active tab
|⌘ W
|Next tab
|⌘ Tab / ⌘ Page Down
|Previous tab
|⇧ ⌘ Tab / ⌘ Page Up
|Open command bar
|⌘ K
|Close Polypane
|⌘ Q
|Toggle fullscreen
|F11
|Show/Hide Address bar
|⇧ ⌘ H
|Toggle Dark mode
|⌘ I
|Show getting started screen
|F1 / ⌥ Home
|Show shortcut overlay
|F2 / ?
|Close any open popovers and clear focus
|Esc
|Search in panes
|⌘ F
|Search HTML in panes
|⇧ ⌘ F
|Copy current URL
|⌘ U
|Copy current URL as Markdown
|⇧ ⌘ U
|Open settings
|⌘ ,
|Hiding global menu bar (Linux only)
|⌥ m
Layouts
Polypane has four different Layout modes, you can toggle between. The default is Horizontal. While focus is inside a pane, these shortcuts are not listened to to allow you to type these letters. If that's the case, press Esc to clear focus first.
|Function
|Shortcut
|Horizontal
|H
|Vertical
|V
|Focus
|F
|Full
|B
|Toggle between most recent used and horizontal
|⇧ ⌘ M
Horizontal and Vertical layout navigation
|Function
|Shortcut
|Scroll to beginning
|Home
|Scroll to end
|End
|Scroll partially to the beginning by one view
|Page Up
|Scroll partially to the end by one view
|Page Down
|Hold to drag in the horizontal and vertical layouts
|Space
Pane management
|Function
|Shortcut
|New pane
|⌘ N
|Randomly resize all panes
|⇧ ⌘ N
|Create panes from CSS breakpoints
|⌘ B
|Rotate all panes
|⌘ ⌥ R
|Apply workspace (1 through 9)
|⌘ 1-9
|Save panes to workspace (1 through 9)
|⇧ ⌘ 1-9
Development shortcuts
|Function
|Shortcut
|Open Elements Panel
|⇧ ⌘ I / ⌘ ⌥ I
|Open Chromium Devtools
|F12 / ⇧ ⌥ I
|Inspect element in selected devtools
|⇧ ⌘ C
|Open and focus Console Panel
|⇧ ⌘ J
|Toggle Panel
|⇧ ⌘ P
|Color picker
|⇧ ⌥ P
|Overview screenshot
|⌘ P
|Toggle synced scrolling
|⌘ O
|Toggle layout debugging
|⌘ D
|Toggle rulers
|⌘ G
|Clear console (only when console is open)
|⇧ ⌘ K
Zooming
Global Zooming for the entire workspace.
|Function
|Shortcut
|Zoom in
|⌘ +
|Zoom out
|⌘ -
|Reset zoom to 100%
|⌘ 0
|Zoom to fit
|⇧ ⌘ 0
Page Zooming
Page zoom Page zoom is set per domain, so is applied to all panes. To zoom the text in the Polypane UI, use "Adjust Text Size…" in the View menu.
|Function
|Shortcut
|Zoom in
|⌘ ⌥ +
|Zoom out
|⌘ ⌥ -
|Reset zoom to 100%
|⌘ ⌥ 0
Mouse interactions
Some mouse interactions change if you press certain keys:
|Function
|Shortcut
|Inspect the element under your cursor with Polypane peek
|⌥
|Maintain aspect ratio when resizing a pane
|⇧
|Clear the cache and reload when clicking reload button
|⌘
|Zoom in and out while scrolling
|⌘
|Hold to drag in the horizontal and vertical layouts
|Space
Customize the shortcuts
Polypane does not yet have support to change shortcuts. If shortcuts interfere with other apps, you can work around that with dedicated tools like Hammerspoon on macOS. You can also use Hammerspoon to create custom shortcuts for Polypane.
Here is an example Hammerspoon script that replaces ⌘ K to open the command bar with ⌥ K by using Applescript's access to the menu bar, but only when Polypane is focused.
local openPolypaneCommandBarAppleScript = [[
tell application "System Events"
tell process "Polypane"
activate
click menu item "Open Command bar" of menu "View" of menu bar 1
end tell
end tell
]]
local polypaneKeybinding = hs.hotkey.new({'option'}, 'k', function()
hs.osascript.applescript(openPolypaneCommandBarAppleScript);
hs.application.open('Polypane.app');
end)
local polypaneWindowFilter = hs.window.filter.new('Polypane')
polypaneWindowFilter:subscribe(hs.window.filter.windowFocused, function()
polypaneKeybinding:enable()
end)
polypaneWindowFilter:subscribe(hs.window.filter.windowUnfocused, function()
polypaneKeybinding:disable()
end)
