List of shortcuts

Press F2 or ? while using Polypane to quickly show a dropdown with all the shortcuts for easy reference.

Default browser functions

Function Shortcut Focus Addressbar ⌘ L / ⌥ D / F6 Focus address bar in Browse panel ⇧ ⌘ l / ⇧ ⌘ L / ⇧ F6 Reload ⌘ R / F5 / R Reload CSS ⌥ R Empty cache and reload ⇧ ⌘ R Go back Backspace / ⌥ Left Go forward ⇧ Backspace / ⌥ Right Add tab ⌘ T Duplicate current tab ⇧ ⌘ T Close active tab ⌘ W Next tab ⌘ Tab / ⌘ Page Down Previous tab ⇧ ⌘ Tab / ⌘ Page Up Open command bar ⌘ K Close Polypane ⌘ Q Toggle fullscreen F11 Show/Hide Address bar ⇧ ⌘ H Toggle Dark mode ⌘ I Show getting started screen F1 / ⌥ Home Show shortcut overlay F2 / ? Close any open popovers and clear focus Esc Search in panes ⌘ F Search HTML in panes ⇧ ⌘ F Copy current URL ⌘ U Copy current URL as Markdown ⇧ ⌘ U Open settings ⌘ , Hiding global menu bar (Linux only) ⌥ m

Layouts

Polypane has four different Layout modes, you can toggle between. The default is Horizontal. While focus is inside a pane, these shortcuts are not listened to to allow you to type these letters. If that's the case, press Esc to clear focus first.

Function Shortcut Horizontal H Vertical V Focus F Full B Toggle between most recent used and horizontal ⇧ ⌘ M

Horizontal and Vertical layout navigation

Function Shortcut Scroll to beginning Home Scroll to end End Scroll partially to the beginning by one view Page Up Scroll partially to the end by one view Page Down Hold to drag in the horizontal and vertical layouts Space

Pane management

Function Shortcut New pane ⌘ N Randomly resize all panes ⇧ ⌘ N Create panes from CSS breakpoints ⌘ B Rotate all panes ⌘ ⌥ R Apply workspace (1 through 9) ⌘ 1-9 Save panes to workspace (1 through 9) ⇧ ⌘ 1-9

Development shortcuts

Zooming

Global Zooming for the entire workspace.

Function Shortcut Zoom in ⌘ + Zoom out ⌘ - Reset zoom to 100% ⌘ 0 Zoom to fit ⇧ ⌘ 0

Page Zooming

Page zoom Page zoom is set per domain, so is applied to all panes. To zoom the text in the Polypane UI, use "Adjust Text Size … " in the View menu.

Function Shortcut Zoom in ⌘ ⌥ + Zoom out ⌘ ⌥ - Reset zoom to 100% ⌘ ⌥ 0

Mouse interactions

Some mouse interactions change if you press certain keys:

Function Shortcut Inspect the element under your cursor with Polypane peek ⌥ Maintain aspect ratio when resizing a pane ⇧ Clear the cache and reload when clicking reload button ⌘ Zoom in and out while scrolling ⌘ Hold to drag in the horizontal and vertical layouts Space

Customize the shortcuts

Polypane does not yet have support to change shortcuts. If shortcuts interfere with other apps, you can work around that with dedicated tools like Hammerspoon on macOS. You can also use Hammerspoon to create custom shortcuts for Polypane.

Here is an example Hammerspoon script that replaces ⌘ K to open the command bar with ⌥ K by using Applescript's access to the menu bar, but only when Polypane is focused.