These are the known issues in terms of support for various browser capabilities. In future versions some of these might be resolved.

While this page contains known issues with implementations in Polypane, a majority of issues you could encounter are the result of specific website implementations, such as difficulty logging in to federated logins like SSO, rate-limited servers or non-standard navigation. We have collected these on a separate page, website issues you could encounter.

Popups are allowed but they are not synced between panes.

Shortcuts for non-qwerty keyboards on Mac

Unfortunately, keyboard shortcuts on Mac assume a qwerty layout so won't work well in e.g. a Dvorak or Azerty layout, due to a bug in Electron, which Polypane uses. We're actively working towards a solution for this.

Session Storage is cleared when you move away from a tab

Because Polypane doesn't keep inactive tabs in memory, session storage is cleared as soon as you move away from a tab. This is also how regular browsers work when you close a tab. In the future we might keep inactive tabs in memory, or store and re-apply the session storage data.

history.replaceState

Polypane's implementation of history.replaceState does not yet follow the specification and will add an entry into your history list.

Sometimes the Chromium devtools lose their connection to your pane, which will show itself as the elements panel no longer showing the correct DOM structure. When this happens, reloading the devtools re-establishes the connection. Click the reload button in the devtools toolbar to do this.

macOS visual artifacts

Sometimes macOS will display weird artifacts over the UI, this is a known GPU issue in the Chromium rendering engine. To work around this you can select "Disable Hardware Acceleration" in the "View" menu. Note that this does come with a performance cost, since rendering now happens purely in software.

Back/forward buttons on Logitech mouses on macOS don't work

Many Logitech mouses have a back/forward button, which need to be configured to work with Polypane on macOS (they are supported out-of-the-box on other operating systems). Follow these steps to configure Logitech mouses on mac-os.

Wayland support

Electron support for wayland is turned on in Polypane, but not perfect. If you run into issues (in particular ones that do not appear in other Electron-based apps) let us know.