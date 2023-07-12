Skip to contentSkip to footer

Configuring Logitech mouses on macOS

Logitech mouses like the MX master series have dedicated buttons for forward and back. On Windows and Linux these buttons are automatically recognized by Polypane and can be used to navigate through the history but on macOS they need to be configured.

Step 1: install Logi Options+

If you haven't yet, install Logi Options+ from the Logitech website.

Step 2: configuring your mouse

With the Logi Options+ app open, select your mouse, then click the Plus button at the top of the app:

Logi Options+ mouse screen with an arrow pointing to the Plus button.

Scroll down the list of apps until you find "Polypane". Check the box next to it and click "Confirm".

Logi Options+ main screen with a list of apps shown and an arrow pointing to Polypane and to a button labeled Confirm.

Now you'll see the Polypane icon in the list of icons at the top of the screen and we can configure the buttons. Start by clicking the button that says "Forward". In the sidebar pick "Keyboard shortcut", then click into the shortcut field and press ⌥ Right.

Logi Options+ main screen showing a mouse and a sidebar to configure the mouse button action for the forward button.

Do the same for the "Back" button, and now set the keyboard shortcut to ⌥ Left.

Logi Options+ main screen showing a mouse and a sidebar to configure the mouse button action for the back button.

Now you can use the forward and back buttons on your mouse to navigate through the history in Polypane. If you want to change these settings for Polypane, click the Polypane icon in the top icon bar.

Logi Options+ main screen with an arrow pointed to Polypane in the icon bar.
