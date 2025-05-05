Configuring WebStorm to work with Polypane

You can configure WebStorm to open Polypane when starting a debug session or as a live reload target. This allows you to debug your code in WebStorm and see the result in Polypane.

Step 1: Adding Polypane to the list of browsers

In WebStorm, go to your Settings > Tools > Web Browsers and previews. Click the + button at the top of the list of browsers to add a new browser.

Name it Polypane, set the family to "Google Chrome" and set the path to the Polypane executable. The path differs per OS:

Windows: C:\Program Files\Polypane\Polypane.exe

macOS: /Applications/Polypane.app/Contents/MacOS/Polypane

Linux: polypane

If you want it to be used as the default browser, drag it to the top of the list.

Step 2: Configuring it

With Polypane selected in the table, click the Pencil icon above it. This will open the configuration screen.

Check the "Use custom user data directory:" checkbox and set the path to the user data directory of Polypane. The location of this data directory differs per OS:

Windows: %APPDATA%/Polypane/

macOS: ~/Library/Application Support/Polypane/

Linux: ~/.config/Polypane/

Once selected, press "OK", and close the settings window

Step 3: Setting up a debug session

Right click your (npm/other) dev script in the sidebar and select "Edit [name] Settings...".

This will open the configuration:

In this configuration panel, click the + below "Before launch" and select "Launch Web Browser".

In the browser dropdown select "Polypane" (or use Default if you set Polypane as the default browser in webstorm 1). Fill in the URL your server launches at, for example https://localhost:3000 . If you want to enable remote debugging, check the "with Javascript debugger" checkbox.

Step 4: Reconnect JavaScript debugging