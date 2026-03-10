Helper extension for other browsers

The Polypane helper extension makes it easy to open your current page or links in Polypane without having to copy and paste the URLs.

It will also automatically open Polypane for you if needed.

Get the extension

The extension is available for Chrome, Edge, Safari, Firefox and most Chromium-based browsers. You can install the extension directly from the various web stores:

Opening the current page in Polypane

The extension makes it easy to open the current page in Polypane:

Click the Polypane icon in the toolbar

Press ⌥ p on your keyboard

Depending on your browser, you might need to pin the extension to your toolbar to be able to click it. You can do this by clicking the puzzle piece icon in your toolbar and then pinning the Polypane helper extension.

You can right-click any link and select "Open in Polypane" to open that link in Polypane.

Localhost reminder

When you open a local page with the extension installed, the extension will show a floating Polypane button in the top right of the page. Clicking the Polypane icon will send the current page to Polypane.

This feature is a helpful reminder when a dev server automatically opens a page in your browser, making it easy to move to Polypane. You can also configure your device to always open Localhost in Polypane.

If the icon is in the way you have two options:

Click the arrow to slide it out of view. This leaves a small tab that you can click to show the icon again.

Right-click the extension icon to set the button position to one of the other corners of the page.

To hide the localhost reminder, right-click the extension icon and uncheck "show button on local pages".

Some browsers require you to give explicit permission for extensions to run on localhost pages. Those will give you a warning when installing the extension or with a warning icon next to the extension icon.